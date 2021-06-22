The Road Ahead with RTC: Lemmon Valley to Spanish Springs Connector Update

The RTC is continuing the planning process for a roadway to connect Lemmon Valley with Spanish Springs. The RTC has completed a draft report for the Lemmon Valley - Spanish Springs Connector Study. The study identifies options for a roadway that would potentially connect the Spanish Springs and North Valleys areas. A preferred alignment has not yet been determined, but the RTC is hoping to continue to get the community’s input as they transition to the next phase of analysis.

The need for this study arose from the North Valleys Multimodal Transportation Study. North Valleys residents expressed a desire for a direct connection between the two areas, as both have been experiencing, and are expected to continue to experience, significant growth in housing and employment. The proposed roadway would help to alleviate traffic currently utilizing US 395/Spaghetti Bowl/Pyramid Highway, and improve regional traffic flow.

The RTC wants everyone to have the opportunity to give input during the study. The RTC will have a virtual open house on the RTC website with information about the study to date as well as an opportunity to provide comments.

Further analysis is still required to select an alignment, address the environmental process, acquire land, and identify funding. So, construction would not likely occur until the 2031-2050 timeline, as identified by the RTC’s Regional Transportation Plan.

