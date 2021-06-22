Advertisement

Man killed after head-on crash with semi-truck near Hawthorne

Deadly crash graphic
Deadly crash graphic(AP)
By Audrey Owsley
HAWTHORNE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office released new details Tuesday in a deadly crash on US-95 near Hawthorne.

Investigators said 39-year-old Stephen McKnight died after a head-on crash with a semi-truck just south of Hawthorne Monday, June 21 around 1:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy was trying to pull McKnight over for speeding on SR 362. They said he wouldn’t stop and instead turned southbound on to US-95, then drove directly into the path of an oncoming semi.

McKnight was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi sustained minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

US-95 was closed for about four hours during the investigation.

