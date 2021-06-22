Advertisement

Large brush fire threatening homes near Elko

The Huff Fire has burned around 2,000 acres north of Elko.
The Huff Fire has burned around 2,000 acres north of Elko.
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:56 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews are battling a large fire north of Elko that is threatening homes and has already destroyed one structure.

The Huff Fire, as it’s being called, is reportedly about 2,000 acres and started Tuesday afternoon about three miles north of Interstate 80 off the Ryndon exit. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire started near Coal Mine Canyon Road and is moving east in grass and brush.

About 25-30 homes are threatened by the fire, but there are currently no evacuations in place. One structure has been lost. The cause is currently under investigation.

The Huff Fire is under unified command with the Elko County Fire Protection District, BLM Elko District and Nevada Division of Forestry. Multiple engines, a dozer and numerous aircraft are assigned and are actively suppressing the fire. There is no word on containment at this time.

