Large amount of meth and fentanyl pills found during traffic stop

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A California man is facing more than a dozen charges after Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies found a large amount of drugs in his vehicle following a traffic stop and short chase near Verdi.

According to investigators, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle driving east on Interstate 80 near Verdi for traffic violations shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. The driver of the SUV reportedly failed to stop and led deputies on a brief chase. With the help of Nevada Highway Patrol, law enforcement was able to disable the vehicle using a spike strip.

Deputies located ten pounds of methamphetamine and 2,000 fentanyl pills inside the vehicle. Investigators believe these drugs were destined for the streets of Reno.

Epimegnio Romero-Jimenez, 33, of Covina, California was booked on two felony counts of Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled 42+ grams; one felony count of Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance less than 14 grams; three felony counts of Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance with the intent to sell, first offense; two felony counts of Trafficking of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance; three felony counts of Transporting a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance, first offense; along with the traffic charges related to the stop and pursuit.

