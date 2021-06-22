Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs’ Frank Clark arrested in LA on suspicion of having concealed gun

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 28,...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Associated Press
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been arrested in Los Angeles after police say they saw a submachine gun in his car.

LAPD spokesman Tony Im says Clark was pulled over for a vehicle violation south of downtown Sunday night and officers noticed an Uzi sticking out of a bag.

Clark was arrested on suspicion of having a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

He was released on $35,000 bond Monday.

His lawyer says the gun belonged to a bodyguard.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing police lights graphic.
Downtown Reno shooting leaves one dead
Inyo Creek Fire
Inyo Creek Fire grows to 97 acres
A bicyclist was killed while riding along US 395A in Washoe Valley on June 19, 2021.
Bicyclist identified in fatal Washoe Valley crash
A Pushmataha County man is dead, after crashing his truck Friday night.
One killed in crash on I-80 near Wadsworth
Police line graphic
Police investigate shots fired in west Sparks

Latest News

Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran,...
Iran’s election unsettles Biden’s hope for a nuclear deal
In this April 23, 2021, file photo, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a news...
US official to address legacy of Indigenous boarding schools
This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which will...
How the child tax credit will impact Nevada families
In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is loaded into an ambulance by emergency medical...
Watchdog: Nursing home deaths up 32% in 2020 amid pandemic