Advertisement

Deputy fatally shoots pet chimpanzee that attacked woman

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says the animal needed to be put down so they could get...
The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says the animal needed to be put down so they could get medical aid to the woman.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 4:11 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a deputy shot and killed an adult pet chimpanzee named Buck after it attacked a woman in Eastern Oregon.

The Tri-City Herald reports that the chimpanzee had lived with Tamara Brogoitti for 17 years in Pendleton.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office says the animal started attacking Brogoitti’s adult daughter at about 8 a.m. on Sunday.

A sheriff’s spokesperson says Brogoitti called 911 and said her daughter was hiding in a basement bedroom while Buck was roaming a fenced area outside the house.

The sheriff’s office says the animal needed to be put down so they could get medical aid to the daughter and that they had Brogoitti’s permission to shoot it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near baggage claim at Reno Tahoe Airport
Two hour recommendation in place at Reno Tahoe Aiport
Epimegnio Romero-Jimenez was arrested by WCSO deputies after large amounts of meth and fentanyl...
Large amount of meth and fentanyl pills found during traffic stop
A bicyclist was killed while riding along US 395A in Washoe Valley on June 19, 2021.
Bicyclist identified in fatal Washoe Valley crash
Inyo Creek Fire
Inyo Creek Fire grows to 97 acres
Flashing police lights graphic.
Downtown Reno shooting leaves one dead

Latest News

Police respond to a shooting in St. Louis on Monday. Authorities said three people died in the...
St. Louis shooting kills 3 people, leaves 4 others wounded
Carson City nonprofit raising money for annual 4th of July show.
Carson city nonprofit raising money for fireworks show
Then-President Donald Trump walked to a nearby church last June to take a photo after...
Judge tosses most claims over clearing protesters in DC park
A Sri Lankan policeman looks at a dead turtle that washed ashore in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June...
Dead turtles, dolphins, whale wash ashore in Sri Lanka after ship fire