Carson city nonprofit raising money for fireworks show

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City nonprofit needs the community’s support hosting the fireworks show at Mills Park this 4th of July. Nevada Rural Counties RSVP program said it needs $6,000 left to reach its $23,000 goal.

CEO Molly Walt said it costs about $1,000 for every minute of the 23-minute show. Walt said she is grateful the city was able to give the nonprofit $15,000 this year from the redevelopment funds since there was no show last year.

She said major sponsors like Carson City Toyota and local businesses have also donated, but it’s still not enough.

“If we can offset the cost of the fireworks where we are unable to charge a ticket to view or to park or to offset those expenses then that will become revenue generator for our fundraiser.”

Walt said without the donations money generated from carnival tickets and drinks will be used to pay for the show instead of the nonprofit’s mission helping senior citizens in the 15 rural counties live independently longer.

The last day to donate is July 4th.

