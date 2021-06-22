Carson City agencies working to capture pack of feral dogs

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - People living in Carson City are asked to keep an eye out for three feral dogs considered a “significant public hazard.”

The dogs are described as weighing between 60-80 pounds. One is brown, another is tan with a black mask, and the third is black/brown with white on its face.

The dogs were first reported in May 2021 and it’s believed that they have formed under a new pack leader. Officials said the dogs are very elusive and clever, making them difficult to tranquilize.

Sheriff Ken Furlong spoke with KOLO 8 News Now and is concerned residents might mistake other stray dogs for this pack of feral dogs. He urged people not to harm the dogs or try to capture them, and said the intent is not to harm or euthanize the dogs.

There have not been any reports of the dogs attacking humans. Furlong confirmed it is the same pack that attacked and killed a deer in Carson City.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Humane Society Animal Control, and Tribal Police are coordinating efforts to safely secure the dogs. Residents are asked to call (775) 887-COPS (2677) to report immediate sightings.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.