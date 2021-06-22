Advertisement

Carson City agencies working to capture pack of feral dogs

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Humane Society Animal Control, and Tribal Police are...
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Humane Society Animal Control, and Tribal Police are coordinating efforts to safely secure three feral roaming dogs.(Carson City)
By Audrey Owsley
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - People living in Carson City are asked to keep an eye out for three feral dogs considered a “significant public hazard.”

The dogs are described as weighing between 60-80 pounds. One is brown, another is tan with a black mask, and the third is black/brown with white on its face.

The dogs were first reported in May 2021 and it’s believed that they have formed under a new pack leader. Officials said the dogs are very elusive and clever, making them difficult to tranquilize.

Sheriff Ken Furlong spoke with KOLO 8 News Now and is concerned residents might mistake other stray dogs for this pack of feral dogs. He urged people not to harm the dogs or try to capture them, and said the intent is not to harm or euthanize the dogs.

There have not been any reports of the dogs attacking humans. Furlong confirmed it is the same pack that attacked and killed a deer in Carson City.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Humane Society Animal Control, and Tribal Police are coordinating efforts to safely secure the dogs. Residents are asked to call (775) 887-COPS (2677) to report immediate sightings.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near baggage claim at Reno Tahoe Airport
Two hour recommendation in place at Reno Tahoe Aiport
Epimegnio Romero-Jimenez was arrested by WCSO deputies after large amounts of meth and fentanyl...
Large amount of meth and fentanyl pills found during traffic stop
A bicyclist was killed while riding along US 395A in Washoe Valley on June 19, 2021.
Bicyclist identified in fatal Washoe Valley crash
Inyo Creek Fire
Inyo Creek Fire explodes to 410 acres
Sean Steinberg
Suspect arrested in downtown Reno shooting

Latest News

Deadly crash graphic
Man killed after head-on crash with semi-truck near Hawthorne
Inyo Creek Fire
Inyo Creek Fire explodes to 410 acres
Suspect in shooting of NDOT employee identified
Suspect in NDOT employee shooting identified
Carson City nonprofit raising money for annual 4th of July show.
Carson city nonprofit raising money for fireworks show