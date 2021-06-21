Advertisement

WCSD responds to change in public comment period

WSCD Administration building
WSCD Administration building(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A change in the process for public comment at the upcoming Washoe County School District meeting has one group planning to protest.

John Eppolito with Protect Nevada Children is planning to organize at the district’s administration building on Tuesday, June 22 at 2 p.m. over the first public comment period being removed from the meeting agenda.

Typically the board will hear public comment at the start and end of each meeting. But the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting shows general public comment will only be held at the end.

In a statement to KOLO 8, the district said recent board meetings have been lengthy because of the public comment period. Earlier this month, members listened to more than five hours of comments over a proposed social justice curriculum before the meeting could begin.

In its statement, the district said in part:

In the past, the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees has provided an additional general public comment period at its regular meetings, above what is required by the Nevada Open Meeting Law. However, recent regular board meetings have been quite lengthy and such long meetings may potentially cause hardship on members of the public who desire to follow the noticed business of the District.

As a result, President Dr. Angie Taylor in consultation with the Vice President, Clerk and legal counsel made the decision to restructure the meeting to allow general public comment after the noticed business items are completed. As always, members of the public will be able to give public comment on specific action items as they are considered by the Board during the meeting.

The district said this format will allow the board to conduct a more effective business meeting.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing police lights graphic.
Downtown Reno shooting leaves one dead
A Pushmataha County man is dead, after crashing his truck Friday night.
One killed in crash on I-80 near Wadsworth
Police line graphic
Police investigate shots fired in west Sparks
Inyo Creek Fire
Inyo Creek Fire grows to 97 acres
A bicyclist was killed while riding along US 395A in Washoe Valley on June 19, 2021.
Bicyclist identified in fatal Washoe Valley crash

Latest News

A bicyclist was killed while riding along US 395A in Washoe Valley on June 19, 2021.
Bicyclist identified in fatal Washoe Valley crash
Motor home fire along I-580 near Mt. Rose Highway.
Crews extinguish RV Fire along I-580
Near baggage claim at Reno Tahoe Airport
Two hour recommendation in place at Reno Tahoe Aiport
The district is looking to fill around 50 custodian jobs.
WCSD looks to fill dozens of vacant custodian jobs