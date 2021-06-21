WCSD responds to change in public comment period

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A change in the process for public comment at the upcoming Washoe County School District meeting has one group planning to protest.

John Eppolito with Protect Nevada Children is planning to organize at the district’s administration building on Tuesday, June 22 at 2 p.m. over the first public comment period being removed from the meeting agenda.

Typically the board will hear public comment at the start and end of each meeting. But the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting shows general public comment will only be held at the end.

In a statement to KOLO 8, the district said recent board meetings have been lengthy because of the public comment period. Earlier this month, members listened to more than five hours of comments over a proposed social justice curriculum before the meeting could begin.

In its statement, the district said in part:

In the past, the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees has provided an additional general public comment period at its regular meetings, above what is required by the Nevada Open Meeting Law. However, recent regular board meetings have been quite lengthy and such long meetings may potentially cause hardship on members of the public who desire to follow the noticed business of the District.

As a result, President Dr. Angie Taylor in consultation with the Vice President, Clerk and legal counsel made the decision to restructure the meeting to allow general public comment after the noticed business items are completed. As always, members of the public will be able to give public comment on specific action items as they are considered by the Board during the meeting.

The district said this format will allow the board to conduct a more effective business meeting.

