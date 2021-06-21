WCSD looks to fill dozens of vacant custodian jobs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many things are changing in schools these days, such as less paper and more iPads. However, something that hasn’t changed is the need to keep the schools clean.

“We have about 50 vacancies that we are looking to fill right now,” said Cindy Crump, Assistant Housekeeping Operations Manager for the WCSD.

“They keep the schools safe and clean,” said Human Resources Manager Caty Delone. “They’re really the backbone of the district.”

Delone and Crump tell us the Washoe county school district is facing a shortage of custodians. It’s a problem made worse by COVID, as well as the fact that several new schools are opening up and need to be staffed, with positions being year round and starting at $14.50 an hour.

Robert Ornelas is a custodian in south Reno. He says the benefits, and PERS retirement are some of the most appealing parts of the job, as well as the reaction from the kids.

“You get all the smiles and the thumbs up, he said. “They make you feel like a hero when you are in here working.”

The WCSD Department of Human Resources will hold an application event on Thursday, June 24 at North Valleys High School from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to assist with the application process.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.