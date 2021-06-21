Two hour recommendation in place at Reno Tahoe Aiport

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A little more than a year ago, traffic at the airport had trickled down to a little less than 400 passengers a day....and that was on a heavy traffic day.

These days, talk about traffic, try 14,000 passengers on busy days at the Reno Tahoe International Airport.

“I think we got spoiled here in Reno where you show up 45 minutes or an hour before your flight, checked in and go up,” says “Tammy” a Reno resident returning from an out of town trip. “Not right now,” she adds.

That bent up frustration to get out is on full display at the airport in Reno. Combine that with an employee shortage, it’s translated into lines. Lines to get baggage checked, to get through TSA, and even to pick up luggage.

At Reno Tahoe there’s another factor playing into the equation.

“We are tied for the highest number of destinations right now at 24, that Reno Tahoe International has ever seen,” says Annie Turner with the Airport Authority.

Some airports would love to have such problems.

But for local travelers, it means getting to the airport two hours early. Parking could be a problem, and passengers may be directed to another lot. Because of employee shortages, flights may be delayed or passengers may go to another gate.

“Tammy” tells us such headaches are not relegated to Reno alone. It’s happening at airports across the country.

She says she ran into problems returning her rental car in Detroit just yesterday.

“The lot was so full, That we didn’t know where to drop off the car,” she says.

How long will it last here in Reno and elsewhere? It’s anyone’s guess. But the recommendations locally will be up at least until the end of summer.

Masks are required, not recommended for the inside of the airport and once passengers board the plane.

TSA will enforce the mandate before you ever get to your gate.

