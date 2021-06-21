Advertisement

Transgender weightlifter Hubbard selected for Tokyo Olympics

FILE - In this April 9, 2018 file photo, New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard lifts in the snatch of...
FILE - In this April 9, 2018 file photo, New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard lifts in the snatch of the women's +90kg weightlifting final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia. Hubbard will be the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics.Hubbard is among five athletes confirmed on New Zealand's weightlifting team for the Tokyo Games.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein,File)
By Associated Press and Steve McMorran
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will be the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics.

Hubbard is among five athletes confirmed on New Zealand’s weightlifting team for the Tokyo Games.

She will also be the oldest weightlifter at the Games and will be ranked fourth in the women’s heavyweight division.

Hubbard won a silver medal at the 2017 World Championships and gold in the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa.

She competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games but sustained a serious injury that set back her career.

Hubbard transitioned eight years ago at the age of 35.

She has since met all of the requirements of the International Olympic Committee’s regulations for trans athletes and fair competition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing police lights graphic.
Downtown Reno shooting leaves one dead
A Pushmataha County man is dead, after crashing his truck Friday night.
One killed in crash on I-80 near Wadsworth
Police line graphic
Police investigate shots fired in west Sparks
Bicycle Accident
Vehicle crosses center line, kills bicyclist in Washoe Valley
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette

Latest News

A massive explosion set off by the U.S. Navy was felt on the Richter sale.
Navy explosion off coast triggers earthquake
A full moon over Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.
June’s strawberry full moon rises Thursday
Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court sides with ex-athletes in NCAA compensation case
The episode titled, “Family Day,” was released Thursday on HBO Max and YouTube, just in time...
New ‘Sesame Street’ episode introduces family with two gay dads