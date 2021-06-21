Shooting suspect arrested after brief manhunt in Kings Beach

KINGS BEACH, Nev. (KOLO) - An Incline Village man is facing several charges after allegedly firing gunshots in the Kings Beach area then running from authorities.

Deputies with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Bear Street and Rainbow Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, June 20 on a report of shots fired. Deputies found five shell casings at the scene and, through their investigation, discovered that the suspect had been in a verbal argument and fired off rounds from a handgun over the victim’s head.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Samuel Navarro of Incline Village.

A Placer County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted Navarro driving in the Kings Beach area around 12:30 a.m. Monday, June 21. Authorities said Navarro pulled the car over and ran away.

After what the sheriff’s office called a “brief but intense manhunt,” Navarro was found and arrested. A handgun matching the one used in the shooting was found inside his car, as well as 17 grams of methamphetamine.

The California Highway Patrol, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Truckee Police Department were all involved in the search for Navarro. He is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.

