Advertisement

Raiders’ Carl Nassib comes out as gay

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during NFL football practice Wednesday, June...
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during NFL football practice Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Henderson, Nev.(Source: AP Photo/John Locher)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 3:56 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay Monday. He’s the NFL’s only openly gay player.

Nassib made his announcement in a video posted on his Instagram account.

“I just want to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay,” Nassib said.

“I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life. I’ve got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for. I’m a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know I’m not doing this for attention, but I think representation matters.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flashing police lights graphic.
Downtown Reno shooting leaves one dead
A Pushmataha County man is dead, after crashing his truck Friday night.
One killed in crash on I-80 near Wadsworth
Police line graphic
Police investigate shots fired in west Sparks
Inyo Creek Fire
Inyo Creek Fire grows to 97 acres
A bicyclist was killed while riding along US 395A in Washoe Valley on June 19, 2021.
Bicyclist identified in fatal Washoe Valley crash

Latest News

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
High court sides with ex-athletes in NCAA compensation case
The Supreme Court decided unanimously Monday that the National Collegiate Athletic Association...
US Supreme Court NCAA Ruling Debrief
A bicyclist was killed while riding along US 395A in Washoe Valley on June 19, 2021.
Bicyclist identified in fatal Washoe Valley crash
Motor home fire along I-580 near Mt. Rose Highway.
Crews extinguish RV Fire along I-580