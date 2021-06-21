Developers begin remodeling The Oddie District

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The former Lowe’s in Sparks is getting a new look. It will be known as The Oddie District. Developers at Foothill Partners Incorporated have started remodeling the building.

Alongside the Innovation Collective both groups will turn the vacant 209,000 sq. ft. building into an innovation hub of work and creative space.

The Oddie District will house artists and entrepreneurs with an emphasis on flex-tech space for engineering, software, and design companies.

It will also have food and beverage sports for the public to enjoy, including a brewery and distillery with indoor and outdoor dining options. The building will also be the new home for the Generator which will occupy 35,000 sq. ft.

Foothill Partners Developers said they’re excited to bring this creative work and entertainment culture to northern Nevada.

Developer Douglas Wiele said, “There’s lots of very dreary industrial buildings to put your business in, but then you have to go get in your car and get lunch, you have to go get in your car and get your beer with a friend afterwards, you have to leave.” Wiele continued, “The intent here is to put it all together under this enormous roof.”

Nettie Oliverio said, “It just allows people’s brains to take the additional flight so that they are able to create bigger and better beyond what they would’ve done sitting in their basement alone.”

The Generator will be fully operational this July.

The Oddie District is slated to finish August 2022.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.