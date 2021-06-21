Crews extinguish RV Fire along I-580

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and Reno Fire extinguished an RV fire Monday that impacted traffic along southbound I-580 near the Galena Creek Bridge.

It was reported just after 2:30 p.m. June 21, 2021.

Southbound traffic was reduced to a single lane.

Officials said there were no reported injuries and there was minimal impact to nearby wildland.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

⚠️@RenoFireDept and #TMFR Crews have knocked down a RV fire southbound I-580 past Galena Creek Bridge with minimal impact to wildland. No reported injuries. Unknown cause. Traffic sb is reduced to a single lane. @washoecounty @WashoeSheriff pic.twitter.com/WXDvDrM4M3 — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) June 21, 2021

