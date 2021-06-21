Advertisement

American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights, cites labor shortages

The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight...
The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight cancellations a day going forward.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Labor shortages are among the reasons American Airlines is being forced to cancel hundreds of flights through at least mid-July.

The airline had 120 cancellations on Saturday alone and is projecting at least 50 to 80 flight cancellations a day going forward.

The surge in demand for air travel, unprecedented bad weather, and vendors’ challenges trying to return to full employment are other factors.

The airline’s Dallas-Fort Worth hub is said to be most affected by the scheduling issues.

American Airlines customers who have been booked through July 15 will be notified so they can make travel adjustments in advance.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bicycle Accident
Vehicle crosses center line, kills bicyclist in Washoe Valley
Motorcycle accident graphic
Motorcyclist killed early Saturday in crash near Stead
Flashing police lights graphic.
Downtown Reno shooting leaves one dead
A Pushmataha County man is dead, after crashing his truck Friday night.
One killed in crash on I-80 near Wadsworth
An image from the Alert Tahoe camera near Portola sponsored by Cal Fire shows smoke from the...
Evacuation orders lifted in Portola Fire

Latest News

Former NFL tight end hangs up cleats and picks up spurs
Former NFL tight end hangs up cleats and picks up spurs
Super Bowl Champion, Bear Pascoe, competes in Reno Rodeo's steer wrestling event
Former NFL tight end hangs up cleats and picks up spurs
Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts after making his birdie putt on the 18th green during the final...
Rahm birdies last 2 holes to win US Open at Torrey Pines
Wildfire graphic
Inyo Creek Fire prompts evacuations