Police investigate shots fired in west Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department asks for the public’s help as it investigates several shots being fired early Sunday in west Sparks.

Police said they were called to the 2200 block of Capurro Way about 12:45 a.m. on a report of multiple shots being fired.

Police arrived and found several shell casings in the street. Police did not find a shooting victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

