One killed in crash on I-80 near Wadsworth

By Ben Deach
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead following a rollover crash in east Washoe County.

NHP says is happened just before 7:30 on Saturday evening on I-80 near Wadsworth.

There were two people in the car when the crash occurred. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the cause is still under investigation. Alcohol use is not suspected.

The road was shut down for some time but has since reopened.

