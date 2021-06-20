Inyo Creek Fire prompts evacuations

LONE PINE, Calif. (KOLO) -The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office is evacuating people in the Mount Whitney area due to the Inyo Creek Fire.

The areas under evacuation include the Mout Whitney Trailhead, the Whitney Portal Store, Whitney Portal Campground, the Lone Pine Campground, and Meysan Lake Trail.

The Inyo Creek Fire started Saturday about 8 miles west of Lone Pine because of a lightning strike. It is burning on the northeast side of the Lone Pine Peak and is close to the Meysan Lake drainage.

There is no containment, the Inyo National Forest reported. The fire is burning in a steep, inaccessible area. Mechanical problems have limited the helicopter water drops.

The temperature is more than 100 degrees and southwest winds are to 15 mph. Fire crews expect gusty winds Sunday night.

