Downtown Reno shooting leaves one dead

Flashing police lights graphic.(WTOC)
Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department is investigating a shooting late Saturday that left one person dead.

Police said they got the call at 11:45 p.m. to go to the 500 block of West Street. There had been a traffic accident and one of the drivers had been shot.

Police arrived to find a person they described only as male and he was dead. No one else was injured.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

