Worried about hackers? These may be the people you need to call

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The name of the gathering--a convention at the Sparks Nugget calledd the Wild West Hackin’fest--is enough to raise an eyebrow.

Hacker? In fact--most of these people would answer to that label, but these days probably prefer cybersecurity professional.

“A lot of these people, they’ve learned the dark arts,” says John Strand, owner of Black Hills Information Security, the host of the ‘fest. They’ve learned hacking and they apply that to defend their organizations.”

So “white hat hackers.” They’re who you want on your side when threatened by their counterparts who’ve gone over to the dark side.

Kevin Johnson is manning a vendor’s booth for a company called Secure Ideas which proudly proclaims they’re ‘professionally evil.’

“Yes, professionally evil. Because of what we do companies hire us to test their security. We have to address everything as if we were the bad guys.”

Strand’s company is working for the victims of the latest high-profile hack, the Russian ransomware attack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline. He’s aiming to make sure it never happens again. Shutting down the fuel supply for a good portion of the country put cybersecurity is the hack that got everyone’s attention but Strand says it happens all the time.

“It’s also happening to small businesses all over the world all the time because there’s lots of money to be made.”

These people are here to learn and sharpen their skills, preparing to protect their clients and companies from threats that are suddenly very real. They don’t look like warriors, but in a sense they are. And--by the way--nerd cliches aside--we saw nary a plastic pocket protector. Today’s uniform is apparently a t-shirt and jeans.

Away from the main hall, something you might not expect--an escape room, deceptively empty of clues. It turns out hackers love games.

That’s one cliche that’s apparently still accurate. Somewhere in their past these ‘white hat hackers’ were kids playing games online. The point then and now is solving problems.

While most will apply their skills protecting corporations, their advice for our own cybersecurity is valuable and it starts with a complex password. It should be, Strand says, a password phrase at least 15 characters long.

“A strong password phrases. An able two factor. Make sure your systems are patched and up to date. Use browser plug-ins and of course make sure your anti-virus is up-to-date. You’re doing a pretty good job with that.”>

I understood some of that. But I have the feeling, I ignore the chance to learn the rest at my peril.

