Vehicle crosses center line, kills bicyclist in Washoe Valley

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - 10:50 A.M. UPDATE: A vehicle crossed the center line on U.S. 395 Alternate Saturday morning and killed a bicyclist, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Details about what caused the accident were not immediately available and the NHP was trying to confirm the identity of the woman who was killed.

It happened on U.S. 395 Alternate about a mile north of the Eastlake Boulevard interchange.

At about 7:44 a.m. the vehicle was heading south and the bicyclist was heading north when the crash happened.

The road was closed and reopened about 10:35 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on U.S. 395 Alternate south of Franktown Road.

U.S. 395 Alternate was closed in both directions until about 10:35 a.m., the Nevada Department of Transportation reported.

U.S. 395 Alternate is on the west side of Washoe Valley. The crash is roughly halfway between the Bowers Mansion exit and Eastlake Boulevard interchange.

The crash happened at about 7:44 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.