Spooner Lake getting new visitor center, amphitheater

Spooner Lake groundbreaking ceremony.
Spooner Lake groundbreaking ceremony.(Nevada Division of State Parks)
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -There was a celebration of a groundbreaking for a visitor center and amphitheater at Spooner Lake on the east shore of Lake Tahoe near Glenbrook.

The renovation of the three-decades-old facilities was made possible by government action and private donors.

The Nevada Division of State Parks notes Spooner Lake “is a popular four-season destination for hikers, mountain bikers, anglers, equestrian users, snowshoers and cross-country skiers, and a wide variety of nature lovers.”

In 2018, Nevada State Parks teamed up with partners from the Nevada Division of State Lands, the Nevada Tahoe Resource Team, the Washoe Tribe and the Tahoe Fund to give the  Spooner Lake facilities a new look.

It gets more than 150,000 visitors a year and has 60 miles of trails over 13,000 acres.

The new visitor center and amphitheater serves as the hub for Spooner Lake’s natural and cultural history programs and ranger-led hikes and tours It also provides an immersive environmental education and science venue for students.

“We are so thankful to the Tahoe Fund donors who generously provided $300,000 in private funding to help secure the public funds necessary to make this dream project happen,” Tahoe Fund CEO Amy Berry said in a statement from the Nevada State Parks. “Congratulations to Nevada State Parks and all the partners for breaking ground on these much-needed improvements that will support the users and the natural environment.”

Improvements at Spooner Lake.
Improvements at Spooner Lake.(Nevada Division of State parks)

