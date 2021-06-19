Advertisement

Nevada DMV reports more stolen vehicles recovered in Vegas

Car graphic
Car graphic(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles says it’s seen a jump in the number of stolen vehicles that have been recovered at its Las Vegas offices.

KSNV-TV reported that the DMV recovered 27 stolen vehicles in 2021. Ten of those were in May alone.

The stolen cars are recovered when someone tries to register the vehicle.

The DMV is warning people to be careful when privately purchasing cars. Officials said a common scheme is for people to sell a rental car that’s under contract and has not yet been reported as stolen.

Other private car sales could involve cars stolen from homes, public parking lots or auto dealer inventory lots. 

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KSNV-TV.)

Most Read

Power outage graphic
NV Energy restoring power; breaker failure caused largest outage
Petrilla Fire burn scar.
Petrilla Fire 75% contained
The Washoe Corny Sheriff's Office released these photos of a HASTY ream recovery of a...
Victim in Wadsworth mining accident identified
Vax Nevada Days
$5 million in prizes to be distributed to vaccinated Nevadans
Steven Bryan.
Reno man guilty of killing son at Carson Indian Colony

Latest News

An image from the Alert Tahoe camera near Portola sponsored by Cal Fire shows smoke from the...
Portola Fire: 3 buildings burned, a suspect arrested
Washoe County Deputy Jason Grulli and his K9 Jett are preparing to meet the public at the Barks...
Meet Washoe County Police Dogs
Discovery Museum
The Discovery Museum Opens With New Exhibits, Protocols
Wild West Hackin' Fest
White Hat Hacker Convention at Sparks Nugget