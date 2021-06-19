Nevada DMV reports more stolen vehicles recovered in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles says it’s seen a jump in the number of stolen vehicles that have been recovered at its Las Vegas offices.

KSNV-TV reported that the DMV recovered 27 stolen vehicles in 2021. Ten of those were in May alone.

The stolen cars are recovered when someone tries to register the vehicle.

The DMV is warning people to be careful when privately purchasing cars. Officials said a common scheme is for people to sell a rental car that’s under contract and has not yet been reported as stolen.

Other private car sales could involve cars stolen from homes, public parking lots or auto dealer inventory lots.

