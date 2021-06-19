Motorcyclist killed early Saturday in crash near Stead

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcyclist died early Saturday in a crash just west of the Silver Sage Golf Course in Stead.

The Reno Police Department said they were called to Silver Lake Road just east of Bagpipe Circle at about 2:24 a.m. on the report of a motorcycle accident.

They arrived to find a 25-year-old man down and unresponsive. Emergency personnel tried life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The major accident investigation team is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 775–334–2141.

Part of Silver Lake Road closed during the investigation but reopened by 7:25 a.m.

