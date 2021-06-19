Meet Washoe County Police Dogs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Six police dogs and their handlers with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department are preparing to meet the public at an event called Barks and Badges.

It’s scheduled for Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Bartley Ranch Regional Park.

You’ll enjoy demonstrations of the dogs in action, food trucks, games, vendors, and more.

“We will also have events for children. We do have a special designated area so the kids can play games. Sot here will be a lot of fun things and there will be our coloring books, our coloring pages with all the K9′s,” said Vice President of Washoe County K9 Partners, Diana Lee.

Please leave your pets at home.

Our KOLO Cares Pillar Partner known as “Washoe County K9 Partners” is organizing this event.

