Advertisement

Meet Washoe County Police Dogs

Washoe County Deputy Jason Grulli and his K9 Jett are preparing to meet the public at the Barks...
Washoe County Deputy Jason Grulli and his K9 Jett are preparing to meet the public at the Barks and Badges event scheduled for Saturday, June 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Bartley Ranch Regional Park.(WIS)
By Noah Bond
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Six police dogs and their handlers with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department are preparing to meet the public at an event called Barks and Badges.

It’s scheduled for Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Bartley Ranch Regional Park.

You’ll enjoy demonstrations of the dogs in action, food trucks, games, vendors, and more.

“We will also have events for children. We do have a special designated area so the kids can play games. Sot here will be a lot of fun things and there will be our coloring books, our coloring pages with all the K9′s,” said Vice President of Washoe County K9 Partners, Diana Lee.

Please leave your pets at home.   

Our KOLO Cares Pillar Partner known as “Washoe County K9 Partners” is organizing this event.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage graphic
NV Energy restoring power; breaker failure caused largest outage
Petrilla Fire burn scar.
Petrilla Fire 75% contained
The Washoe Corny Sheriff's Office released these photos of a HASTY ream recovery of a...
Victim in Wadsworth mining accident identified
Vax Nevada Days
$5 million in prizes to be distributed to vaccinated Nevadans
Steven Bryan.
Reno man guilty of killing son at Carson Indian Colony

Latest News

An image from the Alert Tahoe camera near Portola sponsored by Cal Fire shows smoke from the...
Portola Fire: 3 buildings burned, a suspect arrested
Car graphic
Nevada DMV reports more stolen vehicles recovered in Vegas
Discovery Museum
The Discovery Museum Opens With New Exhibits, Protocols
Wild West Hackin' Fest
White Hat Hacker Convention at Sparks Nugget