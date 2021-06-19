Advertisement

Kids’ Day, Special Kids Rodeo Sunday at the Reno Rodeo

Mutton Bustin' on June 17, 2018, during the Reno Rodeo Kid's Day at the Reno-Sparks Livestock...
Mutton Bustin' on June 17, 2018, during the Reno Rodeo Kid's Day at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Center in Reno, Nevada.(Tracy Barbutes | Tracy Barbutes)
By Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Sunday is Reno Rodeo Kids’ Day from 9 am. to 1 p.m.

The free event has kid-friendly activities like games, art, square dancing, face painting, horseback rides the 5th Annual Mutton Bustin’ Championship and also has animals with which children can interact.

The event also teaches western lifestyle, agriculture and safety using interactive vendors and has live displays throughout the Reno Livestock Events Center Indoor Arena.

The Special Kids’ Rodeo is Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Children and young adults with physical and mental exceptionalities can participate in western activities, including interacting with animals, roping steer dummies and riding mechanical bulls and horses.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image from the Alert Tahoe camera near Portola sponsored by Cal Fire shows smoke from the...
Evacuation orders lifted in Portola Fire
A car crash on Keystone Avenue Thursday night knocked out power to nearby homes.
Car crashes into power poles, knocking out power to Reno neighborhood
Photo courtesy: Associated Press
Lyon County man drowns at Lahontan State Park
Power outage graphic
NV Energy restoring power; breaker failure caused largest outage
NHP responds to a fatal crash on US-50 at Casey Road in Fallon.
Fatal chain-reaction crash in Fallon under investigation

Latest News

Interactive exhibit at The Discovery Museum
Discover The Discovery Museum
Juneteenth
Local closures in observance of Juneteenth
A local pet expert urges families to have an emergency plan during wildfire season.
Local pet expert urges families to have emergency plan for wildfire season
Ryan Barham
Memorial service for Susanville police officer who died from COVID