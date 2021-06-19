Kids’ Day, Special Kids Rodeo Sunday at the Reno Rodeo

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Sunday is Reno Rodeo Kids’ Day from 9 am. to 1 p.m.

The free event has kid-friendly activities like games, art, square dancing, face painting, horseback rides the 5th Annual Mutton Bustin’ Championship and also has animals with which children can interact.

The event also teaches western lifestyle, agriculture and safety using interactive vendors and has live displays throughout the Reno Livestock Events Center Indoor Arena.

The Special Kids’ Rodeo is Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Children and young adults with physical and mental exceptionalities can participate in western activities, including interacting with animals, roping steer dummies and riding mechanical bulls and horses.

