Juneteenth Nevada lawmaker, sponsor see justice in holiday

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The nation was celebrating Juneteenth on Saturday to memorialize the end of slavery in the United States, two days after President Joe Biden signed the federal holiday into law.

In Nevada, the date June 19 has been observed for a decade, after former Nevada Assemblyman Harvey Munford, now 80, sponsored a bill that passed the 2011 state Legislature.

Deborah ‘Dee’ Evans, founder of National Juneteenth Observation Foundation Nevada, advocated for the holiday since 2006. She tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal you have to know where you’ve been to know where you’re going, and she says Juneteenth illustrates that.

