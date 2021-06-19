Portola Fire: 3 buildings burned, a suspect arrested

PORTOLA, Calif. (KOLO) -8:30 P.M. UPDATE: A fire Friday in Portola destroyed three buildings, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The sheriff’s office arrested Eric Armstrong, 29, on a felony charge of causing a fire that caused a home to burn. Details about Armstrong’s alleged actions were not available.

The sheriff’s office said it received a call about 3:25 p.m. on Friday about a home on fire on North Fourth Street in Portola. The Beckwourth Fire Department and the Eastern Plumas Fire Department immediately responded.

Emergency calls continued and reported the home was fully engulfed. The sheriff’s office began evacuating the area, California 70 was shut down and the California Highway Patrol handled traffic. By about 7:30 p.m., the highway reopened with one-way escorted traffic.

The fire spread to about 2 acres and in addition to the three structures destroyed many other structures were threatened, the sheriff’s office said. Other fire agencies responded.

Work continues Friday night to contain the fire.

As o 7:30 p.m., an evacuation order remains in effect for the residents along East Sierra Avenue from North Second Street to Meadow Way, East Quincy Avenue between North Second Street to North Fourth Street Rheinfelder Street, and the West end of Rocky Point Road.

There were no injuries. The investigation continues into the fire and anyone with information is asked to call 530-283-6300.

7:42 P.M. UPDATE: The California Highway Patrol reports California 70 is now open with escorted, one-way traffic.

ORIGINAL STORY: The California Highway Patrol reports there are evacuations in the Portola area due to an uncontrolled fire.

CHP reports two homes have been lost and fire crews are working on containment.

California 70 is closed at Grizzly Road between Beckworth and Portola.

The city of Portola reports the fire is in the area of East Fourth Street and that the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is doing evacuations.

The city asks people to stay out of that area of Portola.

The area being evacuated was not immediately clear but an evacuation center is being set up at 171 S. Gulling St. in Portola.

The CHP asks people to avoid the Portola area.

The fire started at about 3:26 p.m. and several fire agencies are responding.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.