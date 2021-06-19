Advertisement

Biden picks career water policy adviser, native Nevadan to lead water agency

Bureau of Reclamation logo
Bureau of Reclamation logo(Associated Press)
By Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - President Joe Biden has nominated longtime water policy adviser Camille Touton to lead the agency that oversees water and power in the U.S. West.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation commissioner will be a central figure in negotiations among several states over the future of the Colorado River.

Drought, climate change and demand have diminished the river that supplies 40 million people. The agency is expected to mandate cuts for the first time in 2022.

Touton is a native of Nevada and previously served as the deputy assistant secretary for water and science in the Interior Department under the Obama administration.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

An image from the Alert Tahoe camera near Portola sponsored by Cal Fire shows smoke from the...
Evacuation orders lifted in Portola Fire
A car crash on Keystone Avenue Thursday night knocked out power to nearby homes.
Car crashes into power poles, knocking out power to Reno neighborhood
Photo courtesy: Associated Press
Lyon County man drowns at Lahontan State Park
Power outage graphic
NV Energy restoring power; breaker failure caused largest outage
NHP responds to a fatal crash on US-50 at Casey Road in Fallon.
Fatal chain-reaction crash in Fallon under investigation

Latest News

Petrilla Fire burn scar.
Petrilla Fire fully contained; cause still being investigated
Mutton Bustin' on June 17, 2018, during the Reno Rodeo Kid's Day at the Reno-Sparks Livestock...
Kids’ Day, Special Kids Rodeo Sunday at the Reno Rodeo
Juneteenth Holiday graphic
Juneteenth Nevada lawmaker, sponsor see justice in holiday
UNR, USAC loosen travel restrictions for students to low-risk destinations
UNR, USAC loosen travel restrictions for students to low-risk destinations