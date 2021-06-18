One taken to hospital after Fernley trailer fire

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -One person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation Thursday afternoon after a fire at a double-wide trailer at 250 Circle Lane in Fernley, the North Lyon County Fire Protection District said.

Fire crews arrived to find fire burning outside the trailer and in its attic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

As of late Thursday afternoon, crews were still on the scene doing overhaul.

The Central Lyon County Fire Protection District and the Pyramid Lake Fire Department also responded.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.