NNBCAS prepares to celebrate Juneteenth national holiday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The day most Black Americans received word about the end of the slave trade, has become a national holiday.

156 years ago on June 19th, slaves learned about their freedom in Galveston, Texas. This happening after nearly two and a half years after the emancipation proclamation had freed all slaves.

Last year the Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society, also known as NNBCAS, canceled its annual celebration at Wingfield Park in Downtown Reno due to COVID. Putting on this smaller event at the city plaza.

Kapreace Young, President of the non-profit said as we return to 100% capacity the festivities will return on Saturday, June 19th.

“Juneteenth is the day where we took our freedom back where we said you know we have this information and we are going to do what we need to do and not let someone else dictate our moves,” Young said.

Young said it is necessary to inform everyone about our Black history.

“It is really important for us to bring our community back together, for us to see each other and bring in fellowship,” said Young.

The past has shaped the perspectives many Black people have when it comes to healthcare. NNBCAS is educating and providing vaccinations at Saturday’s event at Dick Taylor Park.

“We can have conversations with our community members and say, ‘Hey I know you got the vaccine, talk to me about why you chose to get the vaccine, help me understand from a personal view, I’m not talking about a doctor or a healthcare professional, I want to know you as another Black person,” Young explained.

Young said Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday is a step in the right direction, but the fight for equality for people of color is far from over.

