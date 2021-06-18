Nevada health insurer announces data breach

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Nevada health insurer said Friday that someone stole patient digital information in November 2020.

Prominence Health Plan said it learned April 21 of the breach, which included audio recordings of calls made to or from the Prominence call center, and PDFs with healthcare provider claim forms and letters to patients with claim approvals or denials.

The leaked audio files may have a patient’s full name, date of birth and member ID number, and the PDF files typically included a patient’s name, date of birth, sex, member ID number, mailing address and claim code. The breach did not include Social Security numbers or financial information.

Prominence is sending letters to those affected by the breach. Benefits and services have not been interrupted, the insurer said.

Only some Prominence clients have been affected but the insurer is sending notice to about 45,000 people served by the company between 2010 and 2020.

Plan members will get letters with offers for free credit monitoring and ID theft assistance services, as well as other recommendations that can be taken to protect against the potential for identity theft and fraud.

Prominence has established a dedicated assistance line for those seeking help. They can call 888-829-6550, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

