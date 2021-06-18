Advertisement

More than 6,600 customers without power in Reno area

Power outage graphic
Power outage graphic(Associated Press)
By Staff
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -NV Energy reports 6,617 customers are without power in Washoe County.

About 3,904 customers in zip code 89511 lost power at 5:26 p.m. Th power is out roughly in the areas of Longley Lane and McCarran Boulevard and Longley Lane and South Virginia Street. The cause of the outage is being investigated. Power is expected to be restored by 7 p.m.

Traffic lights are reported out in this outage.

Another 1,266 customers in zip code 89506 and 1,441 customers in zip code 89508 in the Stead area lost power at 4:59 p.m. Power is expected to be restored by 6:30 p.m. The cause of this outage is also under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petrilla Fire
Petrilla Fire 60% contained; nearly 530 acres burned
The scene of a standoff following the shooting of a Nevada Department of Transportation worker...
Suspect in NDOT employee shooting has died; highway open
The Washoe Corny Sheriff's Office released these photos of a HASTY ream recovery of a...
Victim in Wadsworth mining accident identified
Scam Alert
100 years old, life savings gone. Thanks to scammers
Vax Nevada Days
$5 million in prizes to be distributed to vaccinated Nevadans

Latest News

Police arrested 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez in connection with the death of her...
Mom jailed in Denver agrees to Vegas transfer in son’s death
Vax Nevada Days
$5 million in prizes to be distributed to vaccinated Nevadans
North Lyon County Fire Protection District logo
One taken to hospital after Fernley trailer fire
Mosquito on skin
Why mosquito bites itch