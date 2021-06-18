More than 6,600 customers without power in Reno area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -NV Energy reports 6,617 customers are without power in Washoe County.

About 3,904 customers in zip code 89511 lost power at 5:26 p.m. Th power is out roughly in the areas of Longley Lane and McCarran Boulevard and Longley Lane and South Virginia Street. The cause of the outage is being investigated. Power is expected to be restored by 7 p.m.

Traffic lights are reported out in this outage.

Another 1,266 customers in zip code 89506 and 1,441 customers in zip code 89508 in the Stead area lost power at 4:59 p.m. Power is expected to be restored by 6:30 p.m. The cause of this outage is also under investigation.

