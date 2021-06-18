Mom jailed in Denver agrees to Vegas transfer in son’s death

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A mother from San Jose, California, told a judge in Denver she won’t contest her transfer in custody to Las Vegas to face a murder charge in the death of her 7-year-old son.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez agreed during a virtual hearing Thursday not to fight extradition.

Liam Husted’s body was found May 28 but remained unidentified for more than a week.

Police believe Rodriguez left San Jose with Liam and a car full of belongings several days earlier. They have not said how he died or identified a motive. Rodriguez has been jailed in Denver since her arrest on June 8.

