Memorial service for Susanville police officer who died from COVID

SUSANVILLE, Calif.. (KOLO) -A memorial service for Susanville Police Department officer Ryan Barham, who died in Reno June 9 from COVID-19, will be June 24 at 10 a.m. at the Assembly of God Church at 473-465 Richmond Road In Susanville.

Barham started his law enforcement career in July 1998 with the Yreka Police Department and became a Lassen County Sheriff’s Office deputy in May 2001. He joined the Susanville Police Department in January 2019 and served as a field training officer, senior explorer advisor and rangemaster.

A memorial fund has been set up at Tri Counties Bank Account #152185017 or can be mailed to The Ryan Barham Memorial Fund, PO Box 1588, Shasta Lake CA 96019.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.