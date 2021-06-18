Advertisement

Memorial service for Susanville police officer who died from COVID

Ryan Barham
Ryan Barham(Susanville Police Department)
By Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUSANVILLE, Calif.. (KOLO) -A memorial service for Susanville Police Department officer Ryan Barham, who died in Reno June 9 from COVID-19, will be June 24 at 10 a.m. at the Assembly of God Church at 473-465 Richmond Road In Susanville.

Barham started his law enforcement career in July 1998 with the Yreka Police Department and became a Lassen County Sheriff’s Office deputy in May 2001. He joined the Susanville Police Department in January 2019 and served as a field training officer, senior explorer advisor and rangemaster.

A memorial fund has been set up at Tri Counties Bank Account #152185017 or can be mailed to The Ryan Barham Memorial Fund, PO Box 1588, Shasta Lake CA 96019.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage graphic
NV Energy restoring power; breaker failure caused largest outage
Petrilla Fire
Petrilla Fire 60% contained; nearly 530 acres burned
The Washoe Corny Sheriff's Office released these photos of a HASTY ream recovery of a...
Victim in Wadsworth mining accident identified
Vax Nevada Days
$5 million in prizes to be distributed to vaccinated Nevadans
Best In the West Nugget Rib Cook Off logo.
The Nugget announces plans for the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook-Off

Latest News

Reno Rodeo returns after getting cancelled in 2020.
Reno Rodeo kicks off with Xtreme Bulls Riding Tour
Justin Crawford - a WCSD driver for two years - says getting kids to and from school is crucial
Washoe County School District in need of bus drivers
NV Energy offers ways to save energy and keep costs low.
Saving energy & keeping costs low during rising temperatures
It provides 30 individual tiny homes and a community space with restrooms, showers, laundry,...
Hope Springs Now Helping Homeless