Lyon County man drowns at Lahontan State Park

CHURCHILL COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Lyon County man drowned Thursday at Lahontan State Park after struggling to swim back to shore, the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Multiple agencies responded to Beach 30 just after 4 p.m. June 17, 2021 after a caller said her best friend’s boyfriend was drowning. The caller said he was trying to swim back from a raft that had floated away from the shore and had gone under the water’s surface.

After searching the area, members of the Fallon/Churchill County Dive Team recovered the body of 30-year-old Kevin Dustin Durham.

Churchill County Search and Rescue, Nevada State Parks, Nevada Division of Wildlife and NAS Fallon Longhorns also helped in the search.

