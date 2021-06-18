Local pet expert urges families to have emergency plan for wildfire season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - June is Pet Preparedness Month and a local pet expert said families need to be prepared before the next wildfire threatens their home.

Peggy Rew said families need to have a pet carrier and to-go bag ready. The bag should have supplies that last three days for one pet.

The bag should include:

-Pet and Human First Aid Kit

-Leashes

-Treats

-Water

-Food

-Toys

Rew said all it takes is one little spark to threaten your home and being ready can make all the difference. “You are golden, you are set, and you might be driving out of your driveway watching your neighbors throwing things in their garage because they are not ready.”

She continued, “So be prepared, those pets depend on you and they need care and compassion when an emergency hits.” She said if pet owners stay calm and follow the emergency plan, your pet will likely be calm and cooperative too.

As the temperatures rise, Rew said to check if the ground is too hot for your pets’ paws, never leave your pet in the car, provide lots of water, and cool shelter.

