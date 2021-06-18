Have a Heart: Meet Jessica

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 16-year-old Jessica can be described as a tomboy. She loves to skateboard, play guitar, and wants to try paint balling. She’s the type of teenager willing to try new things. Those who know her best say that is just one of her many amazing qualities.

“She’s funny, she’s smart, she’s articulate,” Mitch Matthews, social worker with Washoe County, said.

She is also a big fan of Marvel comics. Jessica says she can’t choose her favorite superhero, but she feels a connection and can relate to some of the characters.

“Probably like some of them not having parents,” she said. “And growing... kind of relying on their own.”

An ideal home for Jessica would be one that is accepting and unconditionally supportive. That’s a pretty common request for the kids featured in our ‘Have a Heart’ segments, but it is especially true for Jessica. She recently came out as transgender, and while she says most people have been supportive, she needs a family who will love her for who she is.

“I don’t want to be in a situation where somebody wants me to change for who I am,” she said. “And I feel like I should be in a home where it’s accepting, and where I shouldn’t be able to get judged in my own home.”

Those around Jessica say she is now her most authentic self.

“Jessica is inspirational in terms of her confidence and her self advocacy,” Matthews said. “I could see a family being uniquely privileged to be a part of that, that journey and that decision and the possibilities.”

It may take time for her to open up. Jessica says her trust doesn’t come easy and it has to be earned. But when it is, it is sincere. And Jessica promises to bring humor, good TV shows and tasty baking into a home.

If you are interested in learning more about Jessica, contact the Washoe County Human Services Agency here.

