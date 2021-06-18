Friday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’ll see a few more days of heat. It’ll be hot through Saturday with a few record highs across the region. Heat impacts are likely across many lower elevations as afternoon temperatures reach 100 to 105 degrees. A few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon mainly south of Interstate 80. The heat will drop a touch next week but remain above normal with breezy winds likely the first half of the week.

8 day forecast (KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.