Fatal chain-reaction crash in Fallon under investigation

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol said a Sparks man died Monday following a chain-reaction crash in Fallon.

Troopers responded around 4:45 p.m. June 14, 2021 to the crash at US-50 and Casey Road.

Investigators said the driver of a silver Chevrolet Silverado was heading eastbound on US-50 and did not brake when approaching the intersection. The driver rear-ended a gray Chevrolet Silverado that was stopped at the red light, which then hit the back of a Chevrolet Cruze.

The driver of the silver Silverado, identified as 68-year-old Walter Horn of Sparks, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are looking into whether Horn suffered a medical episode before the crash.

