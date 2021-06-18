Discover The Discovery Museum

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Discovery Museum has only been open an hour and there’s still plenty of activity. Kids are busy interacting with the exhibits. In one section, it’s about the environment in Northern Nevada. In this case, a dust devil.

Plenty of the exhibits make noise.

For two moms and four kids on vacation, a visit to The Discovery was a great diversion and unique surprise.

“We just walked in but the kids are super enthused. So, we are excited to see what it is about, says Michelle Chapman, a parent at the Discovery.

There are various sections to enjoy. ‘Inside Out” tells the story of how our bodies work. There is art to explore, a section on engineering, and architecture. Children can become their own auto mechanics. Or they can learn about the Truckee River, and literally climb above it.

COVID shut the museum down for a time. They opened up again during fall break but attendance wasn’t great.

Now the museum and staff are back in full force with some changes.

“We are still cleaning just as heavily as when we first opened after the pandemic began,” says Patrick Turner, with the museum. “What that means to visitors is, throughout the day, if you are here long enough, you may see an exhibition and another closed 15 or 20 minutes. So we can do a deep clean,” he says.

Turner says the museum is constantly changing things around a bit so it’s never stale here. Summer camps have started up. And if you had a membership before COVID forced the temporary closure, it will be honored.

If you are not careful, you just might learn something.

‘It is very helpful in learning. And it’s really fun too,” says 10-year old Sophia Grenier, a new visitor to Discovery.

