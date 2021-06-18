Advertisement

Car crashes into power poles, knocking out power to Reno neighborhood

A car crash on Keystone Avenue Thursday night knocked out power to nearby homes.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating a crash that knocked out power to a neighborhood Thursday night. It was reported around 10 p.m. on Keystone Avenue between Wesley Drive and Alturas Avenue.

The driver reportedly crashed through two power poles, disrupting power for residents in the area. That person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

It’s still unclear what led to the crash and whether the driver will be facing any charges. According to NV Energy, it will take several hours to restore power to nearby homes.

