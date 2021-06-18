California reopens, South Lake Tahoe mayor reacts

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - California has officially taken another step in its COVID-19 reopening plan.

“The transformation we’ve made from December and January, to where we are today is rather extraordinary.”

A new health order went into effect on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, which ended capacity limits, mandated social distancing, and mask requirements for those who are fully vaccinated.

“We have among the lowest case rates in America, the lowest positivity rates in America, and the highest vaccination rates in America,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said.

“All of this is forward progress.”

South Lake Tahoe Mayor Tamara Wallace said this move couldn’t have come at a better time for her city.

“Our economy is almost solely reliant on tourism and so getting our restaurants open to full capacity, our businesses open to full capacity, and coming into our largest tourist season, it’s huge,” Wallace said.

Last August, the city council enacted a mask fine for those not following the mandate. Wallace said that rule has also now been lifted, another sign of hope for South Lake.

Wallace added, “We all stuck together, and we were able to weather the storm.”

Governor Newsom said face coverings will only be enforced at indoor events with 5,000 or more people and outdoor events with 10,000 or more, an order that could drop if more shots go into arms.

“California has administered 40.4 million doses of vaccines.”

We’re not completely out of the woods yet, but this is another glimpse at life returning to normal.

“Everything just seems incredibly positive right now,” Wallace said.

Governor Newsom also announced a vaccine incentive this week called the “Dream Vacations Program.” The state will give away six travel packages across California, as well as $2,000 for travel expenses. The drawing will be held on July 1, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.