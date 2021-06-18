Businesses scramble to find workers, often coming up short

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Like anyone launching a new business--in this case a salad-based fast-food franchise, the first in the area-- Steve Ferguson expected some challenges.

He’s got a good location in a south Reno shopping center. The salad concept seems to be catching on. “Business is good. The drive-through is really helping.”

With a planned seven-day 12 hour schedule he needed a staff of 18. “We’re at 10. We got down to seven in April, so we cut our hours down 25% because we just couldn’t handle it staffing-wise.”

He’s not alone. Other fast-food franchises have been forced to take the same route.

It’s not for lack of trying. He’s raised salaries, offered bonuses, profit sharing, advertised and he’s still coming up short. He’s even imported temporary employees from other franchises as far away as Los Angeles.

”I was paying their temporary living, their travel costs to come up here and work because we couldn’t find people locally.”

That’s what brought him to a Chamber-sponsored job fair Wednesday. He came away with four good prospects, but he’s been disappointed before.

“I’ve talked with the person, decided I want to talk with them some more. They make an appointment to come in and meet with the restaurant manager and 70 percent of the time they don’t show up.”

So, why are jobs like these going unfilled? Asking around at the job fair we heard about the lingering effects of the pandemic, health and child care concerns, people taking time to reassess their career paths and then there’s the reason one of Ferguson’s original employee’s friends give her.

“They’re like ‘Well, I can make more money not working,’” says Emma Stauffenberg, referring to the enhanced unemployment benefits still available. “And I’m like well, you can’t argue with that.”

When I point out she’s there working, she laughs. “I get bored at home,” she says. “Besides it’s like cheating the system.”

Ferguson has plans for expansion, but at the moment he’s lowering his sights waiting out this strange moment in the American job market.

“The additional unemployment from the feds ends in September. We’re hoping we get a flood of applications after that.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.