Advertisement

Woman identified in fatal Wellington crash

NHP responds to a fatal crash in Wellington Saturday, June 12, 2021.
NHP responds to a fatal crash in Wellington Saturday, June 12, 2021.(Nevada Highway Patrol)
By Audrey Owsley
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol released new information Thursday in a crash that left a Wellington woman dead.

It happened Saturday, June 12, 2021 just before 5:30 p.m. on SR-208 in Wellington.

NHP said the driver of a gray 2010 Toyota Venza was heading westbound on SR-208. The driver veered to the right and entered the westbound shoulder in a broadside skid and flipped, officials said.

The passenger, identified as 43-year-old Virginia Shrum, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a juvenile, was able to get out of the car.

NHP continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petrilla Fire
Petrilla Fire 60% contained; nearly 530 acres burned
The scene of a standoff following the shooting of a Nevada Department of Transportation worker...
Suspect in NDOT employee shooting has died; highway open
The Washoe Corny Sheriff's Office released these photos of a HASTY ream recovery of a...
Victim in Wadsworth mining accident identified
Scam Alert
100 years old, life savings gone. Thanks to scammers
Vax Nevada Days
$5 million in prizes to be distributed to vaccinated Nevadans

Latest News

Power outage graphic
More than 6,600 customers without power in Reno area
Police arrested 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez in connection with the death of her...
Mom jailed in Denver agrees to Vegas transfer in son’s death
Vax Nevada Days
$5 million in prizes to be distributed to vaccinated Nevadans
North Lyon County Fire Protection District logo
One taken to hospital after Fernley trailer fire
Mosquito on skin
Why mosquito bites itch