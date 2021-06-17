Woman identified in fatal Wellington crash

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Highway Patrol released new information Thursday in a crash that left a Wellington woman dead.

It happened Saturday, June 12, 2021 just before 5:30 p.m. on SR-208 in Wellington.

NHP said the driver of a gray 2010 Toyota Venza was heading westbound on SR-208. The driver veered to the right and entered the westbound shoulder in a broadside skid and flipped, officials said.

The passenger, identified as 43-year-old Virginia Shrum, was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a juvenile, was able to get out of the car.

NHP continues to investigate the crash.

