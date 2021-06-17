WGU scholarship offerings through June 30

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Western Governors University (WGU) is awarding scholarships to deserving students.

WGU is an online university and awards bachelor’s and master’s degrees in information technology, teaching, nursing, business, and healthcare.

New and returning students are eligible.

“After a rough year, it’s even more important that we provide pathways to success, pathways to opportunity, and these scholarships and grants help remove those barriers for people who have been impacted by COVID-19, adult learners who need to reskill or upskill,” Rick Benbow, Regional Vice President of WGU West Region said.

Some of the scholarships and awards are financially based, but everyone is encouraged to apply.

Here’s a breakdown of the amount of money you could earn for each of the different scholarships available:

Master your Future Scholarship - up to $2500

WGU Loves Teachers Scholarship - up to $4000

Nurses Appreciation Scholarship - up to $4000

Resiliency Grant Scholarship - up to $4000

WGU Leadership Scholarship - up to $5000

Essential Workers Scholarship - up to $2500

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, June 30, 2021. To learn more about the scholarships, click here.

