Thursday AM Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Updated: 13 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The heat wave picks up today! A heat advisory will go into effect today at 11am, with many lower valley locations reaching triple digits or more. It’ll be quite hot through Saturday with a few record highs. Heat impacts are likely across many lower elevations as afternoon temperatures reach 100 to 105 degrees. The heat will ease back early next week but remain summer-like and above normal. A few afternoon thunderstorms are possible today and Friday mainly south of Interstate 80.

