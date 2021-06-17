The Road Ahead with RTC: NDOT Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Update

Crews have been working seven days a week to renovate the spaghetti bowl, and they’ve made a lot of progress. Sections of aging concrete on I-580 were resurfaced last fall and over recent months, earthwork has taken place to reconstruct southbound I-580 ramps. Additionally, sections of five aging bridges have been removed and are now being reconstructed to widen the interstate by roughly 120 feet. Construction is on schedule.

NDOT appreciates the community’s understanding as they improve the interstate for a safer and smoother spaghetti bowl commute! Drivers will see continued bridge, ramp and lane closures- mainly during overnight hours. Lanes will periodically be shifted through the work zone to make room to rebuild and widen the interstate. Drivers should always slow for and drive safely in the work zone– and sign up for text or e-mail construction alerts at ndotspaghettibowl.com.

When construction completes at the end of 2022, the top of the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 spaghetti bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes. Southbound I-580 will also be widened between the spaghetti bowl and Vassar Street. And, southbound I-580 ramps to Mill and Second Streets will be further spaced out to reduce weaving.

It’s also important to know that other sections of the spaghetti bowl will be improved in different phases over the next two decades.

This project will ultimately keep our community safer and more connected!